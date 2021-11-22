Marvel | Meet the actor who would like to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Know the name of the actor who would like to be part of Marvel.

It is not unknown to anyone that the great productions of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are very attractive to many Hollywood actors.

In fact, throughout the projects we have seen big stars like Angelina Jolie, Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Paul Rudd and Tom Holland, among many others.

So much is the charm it generates, that recently a prominent action movie actor commented in an interview that he would like to be part of a Marvel project.

Who would like to be a part of Marvel?

We talk about the dear Keanu reeves, the 57-year-old actor who is soon to release The Matrix Ressurection on December 22 of this year.

In an interview with Esquire, the John Wick actor stated that it would be a universe honor to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“It would be an honor. There are some really amazing directors and visionaries, and they are doing something that no one has ever done. Especially in that sense, in terms of breadth, ambition, production. So it would be great to be a part of that.”

At the moment, he has not commented on which character he is interested in, but fans think that the role of Yon-Rogg in Captain Marvel would be the ideal for Reeves or the villain of some installment.

Now it only remains to hope that his arrival in a UCM movie will be announced soon.