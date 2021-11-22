Marquinhos, one of Pochettino’s goals at United

Mauricio Pochettino has been strongly linked with becoming the new coach of the Manchester United. It would go from an elite project to one that is practically the same. He would go from training Lionel Messi to Cristiano Ronaldo. One of the curious things that football presents us with. With your past in Southampton and Tottenham in English football, he knows him very well and wants to go back to where he was once happy.

Currently in the PSGPochettino has worked with an immense amount of world-class players. These are 3 players that the Argentine would take to United, in case of signing for the team.

3 players that Pochettino will sign if he arrives at Manchester United

– Harry Kane: It was already a possibility last summer but neither City nor Manchester United put their clear objectives on the English striker, probably the best in the world in his position. Player who trained and led the elite, he would be very happy to work with his former coach again. In addition, it would be a real media madness, something that the Old Trafford board likes.

– Marquinhos: The Argentine knows that an area to be reinforced for this team is the defense and that is why he has designated the Brazilian as a signing for this team. His footballing evolution in recent years has been fantastic and much of that is due to Thomas Tuchel.

– Marco Verratti: The Italian is a highly underrated player and perhaps moving to another league would make him more attractive, and more so in a team like this. He would be an extraordinary addition to the United midfield that has suffered greatly over the years.