María Félix: the MOST EXPENSIVE necklace from “La Doña” will go on sale almost 20 years after her death | VIDEO

Maria Felix is one of the most famous actresses in the history of cinema of our country. “La Doña” is not only remembered for her great performances and the roles that made her famous, but also because she was a beauty symbol and elegance at all times. Her accessories were a perfect touch for the outfits she wore to galas, dinners, and special events, when she was a showbiz favorite.

And it is clear that Maria Felix He spared no expense when it came to his accessories. The brand Cartier It was her favorite and the crocodile necklace is one of the most famous of the talented actress and model. For that reason, the jewelry brand paid tribute to the Mexican diva and will once again sell the famous necklace that she wore on several occasions. “The Doña”.

In a campaign for the holiday season, Cartier It was reminiscent of the iconic actress and the crocodile necklace she wore on several occasions. It must be remembered that the last price at which the necklace was valued was 300 thousand dollars, but it is not known what is the value that will be given this time. The one in charge of wearing the necklace was the actress Monica bellucci.

Famous women who have worn María Félix necklaces

The crocodile necklace is not the only one that has been worn by a famous one, from the collection that once belonged to Maria Felix. Also, the 18 karat gold scarab, inlaid with chalcedony, onyx, coral and diamonds was used by the famous Meryl streep.

This jewel was used in the delivery of the Oscar of the year 2006, when the multi-winner of the golden statuette was nominated for Best actress for ‘The Devil Wears Fashion’, a tape in which he played the character of Miranda priestly.

On that occasion, Streep wore the necklace that was owned by Maria Felix, which was also sold and later acquired by an auction house. Sotheby’s sold it for just over $ 29,000.

PHOTO: Twitter

