Maradona was buried without a heart so that his grave would not be desecrated

Hobby

Mexico City / 22.11.2021 12:06:02





Diego Armando Maradona is about to turn one year after his death, which continues to monopolize the spotlight, since seven people are being judged as possible responsible for his death; however, new details about his death have now come out.

The doctor and journalist Nelson Castro published a book titled “Diego’s health: the true story”, in which he reveals several themes from the last days of the Argentine star’s life, as well as a shocking fact about his grave.

According to this journalist, Diego Armando Maradona was buried without a heart, a measure that was taken so that his tomb was not desecrated by his followers.

“Maradona is buried without a heart. There was a group of Gymnastics brave bars that planned to break in and extract the heart. That did not come to fruition because it was an act of enormous daring. It was detected that this was going to happen, then his heart was extracted, in addition to study it because his heart is important for determining the cause of Maradona’s death, “commented Castro for the program Having lunch with Mirtha Legrand of the channel The thirteen from Argentina.

Nelson Castro explained that Maradona had a heart that weighed half a kilo, when it normally weighs 300 grams; one of the reasons why he had the heart problems from which he died.

“Maradona had a privileged body in terms of its resistance, as the dilated heart doctor said, other people would have died. The problem is that he never wanted to make a sustained recovery, “said Nelson Castro.

ZZM