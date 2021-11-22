Maradona, buried without his heart to avoid desecrating the grave

Editorial Mediotiempo

Almost a year after the death of Diego Armando Maradona At 60, Pelusa is still in the news, now because of the statements of the doctor and journalist Nelson Castro, who before the publication of his book ‘Diego’s health: the true story’, revealed in an interview that the Argentine star was buried without his heart.

“Is it true that Diego Armando Maradona was buried without his heart?”Juana Viale asked Nelson Castro in the program ‘Having lunch with Mirtha Legrand’.

“There was a group of Gymnastics brave bars that planned to break in and extract the heart (from Maradona). That did not come to fruition because it was an act of enormous audacity. It was detected that this was going to happen then his heart was extracted, also to study him because his heart was very important in determining the cause of Maradona’s death. Obviously the information is that he is buried without a heart, “replied the doctor.

In addition, he said that Maradona’s heart was very large, this due to his heart disease.

“Maradona’s heart weighed a pound, it was a very big heart. He usually weighs 300 grams, even though he had a sportsman’s heart, which is a big heart. But he had it big for something else, not only because he was an athlete but because of the heart failure he had. “

In his book he talks about details of Diego’s health, his lack of control in eating, routines, addictions to everything and the 25 hours without getting up.