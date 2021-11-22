Manchester City beat Everton

Overcome the international break due to national team commitments, the club competition has resumed strongly this weekend. Without a doubt, the news of the day (Sunday, November 21) in the Premier League has been the dismissal of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the head of Manchester United. However, our attention in this article is going to focus on a new appointment for the brand new British champions: Manchester City. And Pep Guardiola’s troops would have to measure their forces with those of Everton.

The first setback for Rafa Benítez’s team would come shortly after the quarter hour of play, the precise moment in which Demarai Gray would have to leave the pitch. A place that would be occupied by Alex Iwobi, although the emotional blow for the Toffee it would arrive just before the break. All this, of course, thanks to the target materialized by a Raheem Sterling who would benefit from the pass filtered by Joao Cancelo (1 – 0). Already in the second half, Rodri Hernández (2 – 0) and Bernardo Silva (3 – 0) would leave history seen for sentence, confirming the victory of City.

