Lung cancer, an exemplary advance in precision medicine in oncology

Lung cancer is responsible for the highest number of cancer deaths in Spain and worldwide. It is estimated that 29,549 people will be diagnosed in Spain and this tumor will be responsible for the death of 22,930 patients in 2021.

However, the better knowledge of the molecular bases of lung cancer and the therapeutic and technological advances incorporated in its diagnosis and treatment have made this type of tumor a paradigm of precision medicine in Oncology.

Furthermore, in recent decades there has been a clear increase in both incidence and mortality from lung cancer in women. In its prevention, it is essential to establish measures that fight for the cessation of tobacco. “Approximately 80% of patients who develop lung cancer have a previous history of smoking“, Stand out from the Spanish Society of Medical Oncology (SEOM).

Advances in cancer

On the occasion of the celebration this November 17 of the World Lung Cancer Day and continuing with the campaign “In Oncology, each ADVANCE is written in capital letters”, SEOM wanted to highlight the most important advances in this tumor:

The diagnosis of lung cancer is increasingly accurate, improving its classification thanks to the incorporation of recent endoscopic and imaging techniques. But, above all, at the anatomopathological and molecular level, thanks to the incorporation of massive sequencing analysis on the tumor and liquid biopsy that have made it possible to optimize prognostic and predictive information on the different tumor subgroups, in addition to promoting the development of new effective therapeutic targets. .

The treatment is progressing in its different strategies: surgery considering endoscopic procedures, radiotherapy including radiosurgery techniques, chemotherapy incorporating maintenance treatment, but, above all, it is necessary to highlight the development in recent years of immunotherapy and therapies directed against molecular targets.

Immunotherapy, considering PD-1 / PD-L1 inhibitors (pembrolizumab, nivolumab, atezolizumab) with or without the combination of CTLA-4 inhibitors (ipilimumab), has entered different stages of localized and advanced lung cancer, demonstrating an improvement in the survival of these patients. In this sense, immunotherapy has been placed in the first-line treatment in combination with chemotherapy or in the second-line treatment in monotherapy in patients with metastatic disease. Furthermore, in locally advanced disease it has been shown to be capable of prolonging the survival of patients treated concurrently with chemotherapy and radiotherapy, as a consolidation treatment. And, in localized disease, a recently published study has shown to be capable of delaying the onset of tumor disease in those patients operated on and who have completed adjuvant chemotherapy treatment.

On the other hand, the advance in the identification of molecular targets in lung cancer has achieved that at the present time we can speak of precision medicine, with the development of a multitude of targeted drugs, which have changed the natural history of the disease of many patients. At the present time, the molecular study of these tumors is essential for their correct characterization and treatment.

Since the approval of the first drugs against EGFR mutations, such as erlotinib and gefitinib, progress has continued in the targeted treatment of these tumors, with new increasingly active drugs, such as afatinib and more recently osimertinib, dacomitinib or mobocertinib and amivantamab for patients with a specific EGFR mutation.

In patients whose tumor has ALK rearrangements, many drugs have been developed, such as crizotinib, and later alectinib, brigatinib, ceritinib, ensartinib or lorlatinib, the latter more active against brain metastases.

In patients whose tumors have ROS1 rearrangements, crizotinib and entrectinib have been approved for treatment, and in those with RET gene fusion, selpercatinib and pralsetinib have been approved for treatment, and entrectinib and larotrectinib for those with NTRK fusion. In addition, progress continues in targeted treatments against other therapeutic targets, such as tumors with MET alterations, HER2 mutation, among others. Therefore, there is no doubt that the advances in lung cancer have been enormous in recent years, placing this tumor subtype at the forefront of precision medicine.

SEOM infographic

Optimizing early diagnosis is still pending in lung cancer, says SEOM. And is that, today, most tumors are diagnosed in advanced stages. However, although it is not yet implemented, we already have encouraging data with lung cancer screening in a high-risk population with low-dose CT, achieving a reduction in mortality.

In recent years, great advances have been made in the diagnosis and treatment of lung cancer and “it is the sum of these advances that allows obtaining results and progressing in the prognosis of the disease”, which has changed the lives of many patients.

