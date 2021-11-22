Longest partial eclipse in 581 years

ANDhe longest partial lunar eclipse in the last 581 years, which occurred on November 19, lasted more than six hours in the penumbral phase and around three and a half hours in the umbra phase, which is when it enters the shadow from the Earth, explains José Franco, a researcher at the Institute of Astronomy.

“Eclipses do not have a defined cycle, but on average there are two lunar and two solar per year. They have a certain daily life, because they are repeated, and they are not extraordinary; however – he points out – the conditions of each one are different. In the case of the Moon, its orbit is not circular, but elliptical. Earth is at the focus of that ellipse; when it is closer to us, at the closest point, people call it a supermoon, because of its apparent size, although it is simply that it is closer to us; when it is at the furthest point, some call it a micro-moon. “

José Franco emphasizes that the speed at which the Earth’s natural satellite circulates is not constant either, but rather that it is faster when it is close to our planet and slower when it is further away; therefore, the duration of a lunar eclipse depends on the distance at which it is located from the planet.

“No eclipse, of the Moon or the Sun, has the same duration… in this case, on November 19, the Moon was at the furthest point from the Earth, so it was moving at a lower speed, and when crossing the shadow of our planet, it took longer.

“Its total duration was approximately six hours. The eclipse has two phases: the penumbral, which is when the Moon enters the penumbra that forms the Earth, where it is practically not noticed that it is happening, and the umbra, which is when it enters the shadow, that part is more short. On this occasion, it lasted six hours from when it entered the gloom until it came out of it, which makes it a striking event, because it rarely occurs in these conditions. The last occurred in 1440, more than 580 years ago. We were privileged although, unfortunately it happened late at night when it was very cold, and many preferred to see the photos the next day. “

The importance of the Moon

The Moon was the first clock and calendar that human beings had; its phases have us well marked. Our calendar is called lunisolar, because the length of the year is defined by the Sun and the months by the cycles of the Moon. The Earth revolves around the Sun in 365 days and a little more, this marks the year, and the Moon revolves around the Earth in a little more than 29 days, that marks the size that humanity chose to define the months. These are a tribute to the fundamental cycle of the Earth’s natural satellite. Also the weeks are defined by the Moon. This has four phases, each lasting approximately seven days. That is why the week lasts that and not 10, even though we have a decimal system.

“The Moon is an important marker throughout all the cultures of the world, it defined the sizes of the week and the months. Culturally, the cycles of heaven have us quite defined; agriculture has developed throughout history with the cycles of the Sun and the Moon ”, says José Franco.

Size and colors

Julieta Fierro, a researcher at the Institute of Astronomy, comments that the Moon is sometimes observed larger due to an optical effect: “It appears to be larger depending on the environment; For example, an object looks like this when it is surrounded by smaller ones than when it is surrounded by large objects; The same happens with the Moon, if it is on the horizon near other objects such as mountains it looks bigger; however, when it is at the zenith, with no objects around it, it looks normal in size. If a person observes it with a paper tube to isolate it from other objects, in whatever position it is in the sky, they will notice that it will look the same size ”.

Regarding the red coloration, the specialist adds: “It turns red because when it passes through the shadow of the Earth, the light from the Sun comes through the atmosphere of our planet, which works like a magnifying glass and sends the light from the Sun towards the Moon. When there is a lot of sustained dust in the atmosphere, such as ash from the volcano of La Palma, Spain, the dust absorbs light from the Sun, especially light with a smaller wavelength such as blue, green and yellow and only orange and red reach the moon. The more suspended particles in the atmosphere, the redder it will appear. All this also happens in the evenings, because the thickness of the atmosphere that the sunlight has to pass through is greater when it is on the horizon than when it is at the zenith.

“The red moon is called blood. This has its origin in a biblical story – Julieta Fierro quotes. Herod was in love with Salome, daughter of his wife Herodias. Salome wanted to seduce John the Baptist, but he never agreed. Herod asked this woman of great beauty to perform the dance of the seven veils for him and in return he would give him whatever he wanted. When Salome agreed and finished the dance, Herod was very pleased. She asked for the head of Juan Bautista on a tray, so he had him beheaded. The story says that the pain was so great that the Moon was filled with blood. “

The longest lunar eclipse since 1440 could be observed in North America, much of South America, the Pacific, Australia, and also much of Asia.