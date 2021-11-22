LIVE: Cruz Azul vs. Monterrey

Cruz Azul receives Monterrey this Sunday, November 21, starting at 7:15 p.m. in the center of the country. The duel takes place in an Azteca Stadium without an audience, due to the recent veto of the FMF.

The moment of truth has arrived and Cruz Azul will have to beat Monterrey TODAY in the Repechage to stay alive in the Tournament Grita Mexico Apertura 2021 of the MX LeagueWell, if you don’t will be considered a failure, as already noticed from inside the dressing room.

+ ALL MOVEMENTS HEADING TO THE CLOSING +

The good news for The Machine is that it arrives at the appointment with only two casualties in their ranks. Then Pablo Aguilar the duel will be lost in the Aztec stadium due to accumulation of yellow cards and Lucas Passerini was discharged from the concentration. In any case, Juan Reynoso will be able to use his best men looking to stay alive in the contest and fight to endorse the title.

It should be noted that although Cruz Azul has the advantage of playing the game at home, you will not be able to count on the support of your amateurs from the gallery of the Colossus of Santa Úrsula, well it will have to comply with your veto party. You must try to win in regulation time to avoid penalties.

Where to watch the transmission of Cruz Azul vs. Monterrey

Cruz Azul will face the Rayados this Sunday, November 21 on the court of Aztec stadium, at playoff of Liga MX, o’clock 19:15 Central Mexico Time, in a game that will be broadcast through the TUDN signal, both in national territory and in the United States.

POSSIBLE BLUE CROSS ALIGNMENT

Cruz Azul reaches the playoffs with only one loss in their ranks: Pablo Aguilar, who will miss the game against Rayados due to the accumulation of yellow cards, so Roberto Alvarado will be a key piece for Juan Reynoso to define his scheme; could maintain the line of five that was a constant in the Regular Phase, with a possible 5-3-2 or overtake the ‘Louse’ in a more offensive proposal in a 4-4-2.