Lionel Messi’s surprising decision after Joan Laporta offered him to return to the Camp Nou

The position of the Argentine after President Culé did not rule out a second chapter of La Pulga by the city of Barcelona.

Can Lionel Messi really return to Barcelona? Do you want to do it? Is there a good relationship today to seek the return? All these questions already have an answer after Joan Laporta offered the Rosario to finish his career at the Camp Nou. From Spain they assure that the position of 10 is resounding on the subject.

“Messi and Iniesta are spectacular, I cannot predict the future, they are still playing, but they have made the club great, we always have them in mind, although now they have a contract in force with other clubs and we must respect it, but in life we ​​never know. knows”, dropped the president Culé in the presentation of Dani Alves during the past week.

Since then the Catalan press has looked everywhere around Messi’s environment to find out If the Argentine is about to return to Barcelona in 2023. Lionel enjoys a few first months in Paris where they opened the doors when he had to leave through the back door of his house and the Rosario, forgives but never forgets.

Messi’s position, immovable

Sport He is the one who assures that the Argentine star has no intention of returning to Barcelona. Messi is still hurt for the ways in which he left and especially for the words of a Joan Laporta who has already publicly said that I expected Lionel to offer to play for free for the Culés.

Added to this is his desire to focus the entire season in favor of the Argentine team. Messi agreed with PSG that the Albiceleste will always be a priority Already a year after the World Cup, the Rosario knows that in a burning Barcelona this request would collide with the present of the team. Unless Xavi or an intermediary of force enters the operation, there will not be a second chapter for La Pulga at the Camp Nou.