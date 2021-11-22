Ligue 1: Incredible, Lyon vs Marseille is suspended for a bottle to Payet!

ANDl match between Olympique de Lyon and Olympique de Marseille has been suspended after a bottle hit Dimitri payet. The ‘crack’ of the visiting team received a blow from an artifact from the stands that forced the referee to send the players of the game to the dressing room shortly before minute 5 of the first half.

The OL-OM It is always a hot match between two hobbies that do not save any affection. In this case, the match in the Groupama Stadium It has not lasted three minutes. Payet He was about to take a corner when a seemingly full bottle has hit the side of his face squarely.

The referee of the contest, Ruddy buquet, has not hesitated and has stopped the game. The subsequent images have been of authentic chaos. For instance, Lopes, Portuguese goalkeeper and captain of Lyon, you have asked your fans to behave.

Does the game resume?

According to information from the broadcaster, Ligue 1 authorities want play to resume, while the whistler refuses to allow play to continue. At the moment, there is no official statement, either from the teams or from Ligue 1 itself.

According to Amazon Prime France, Dimitri Payet does not want to play against Lyon today. He is very affected by the bottle and, in case the game is resumed, he will not come out to play.

Incredibly and after more than an hour of suspension, It was reported that the game will resume with the warning that in the event of any other act of violence, the game will be suspended permanently.

The Lyon players will perform warm-up exercises before the restart, while those of Marseille have not yet appeared on the field.

The local authority reported that it has no interference in the possible resumption of the meeting and the decision is left completely in the hands of the referee.

According to Amazon Prime France, Ruddy Buquet, Lyon-Marseille referee, has just entered the Olympique de Marseille dressing room to assess Payet’s physical health after the bottle.

After an hour and a half of suspension, the fans begin to leave the stadium.

While in an image disseminated on networks, it is seen Bruno Guimaraes and the OM players in the dressing room tunnel saying: “Come and play, damn it.” Images just released by Amazon Prime France.

Finally, At 3:43 p.m., Central Mexico time, it was reported that the match was officially suspended.

Ligue 1 statement condemning the incident

“The LFP strongly condemns the violent assault suffered by Dmitri Payet during the Olympique de Lyon-Olympique de Marsell match. After this cowardly aggression, Payet was also the target of discriminatory insults“.

“Despite the firmness of the decisions of the LFP’s Disciplinary Commission since the beginning of the season and the work carried out with the government authorities to more effectively punish the violent in the stadiums, These new serious incidents remind us that the safety of the matches is the responsibility of the local club and the local authorities, who are ultimately responsible for resuming or permanently stopping the match.“, he signed.

“La Liga regrets the decision to resume the Olympique Lyonnais – Olympique de Marseille match by the Regional Prefect, as was the case with AS Saint-Etienne-Angers SCO “

Ligue 1 will meet urgently with the Disciplinary Commission on Monday to determine possible sanctions against Olympique de Lyon.

The fan who threw the bottle is confronted by his hobby and is arrested by the police

According to French media reports, the fan who threw the bottle was confronted by the fans themselves and later detained by the police and expelled from the stadium.

The images of shame

Dimitri Payet holds his head after being hit with a bottle.

Another match suspended for Marseille

It is not a novelty that the matches of the Marseilles be chaos at the fan level. The Nice-Marseille duel in August was called off when fans threw projectiles and invaded the pitch. Payet was also the victim of a bottle in that game and returned to the stands.

Nice was penalized with a two-point deduction, including one that was suspended. The game ended up being played on a neutral court and without an audience in October.

Photos: Reuters

