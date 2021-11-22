Leonardo Dicaprio: This is what the historical counterparts of his characters look like in real life

Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the most recognized actors in the Hollywood film industry because for several decades he has participated in a large number of films that left their mark, in addition, his histrionic credit has been characterized by starring in true stories and today, we present you what your characters’ historical counterparts look like in real life.

Jordan Belfort

“The wolf of Wall Street” is one of the best known films of Leonardo DiCaprio, premiered in 2013, was directed by Martin Scorsese, shared credits with Margot Robbie, Johan Hill, Jean Dujardin, Rob Reiner, Kyle Chandler and Matther McConaughey, among others. This film was based on the memoirs of Jordan belfort, a skilled Wall Street stockbroker who becomes a billionaire and has to deal with vices and authorities investigating him for various frauds.

Photo: FB: Maikol Pérez

Hugh glass

“The Revenant” was the film that finally gave an Oscar to Leonardo DiCaprio, who masterfully interpreted as Hugh Glass, An American hunter who lived in the early 1800s and who gained fame for incredibly surviving an intense grizzly bear attack and making his way home after he was deemed dead. In the 2014 film, DiCaprio played Hugh Glass and was directed by Mexican Alejandro González Iñárritu.

Photo: FB: Maikol Pérez

Frank Abgnale Jr.

“Catch Me If You Can” is another of Leonardo DiCaprio’s most famous films because in this 2002 film the story of Frank Abagnale Jr, a young check forger who managed to make a huge fortune by posing as a pilot, doctor and lawyer to collect large amounts of money, yet the FBI closely tracks him without being able to catch him and when they finally do, they turn to his services to work for them.

Photo: FB: Maikol Pérez

Howard hughes

Leonardo Dicaprio gave life to “Howard Hughes” on “The aviator” (2004), the biographical film of the pilot and filmmaker affected with an obsessive-compulsive disorder that at first makes him stand out but as he worsens it causes him very strong personal problems. This film was directed by Martin Scorsese and featured the participation of Cate Blanchett, John c. Reilly and Alec Baldwin, among others.

Photo: FB: Maikol Pérez

J. Edgar Hoover

“J.Edgar” (2011) was the movie where Leonardo Dicaprio gave life to the character of J. Edgar Hoover, who in life was the first director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and throughout the film various historical situations that he had to face are shown. This production was directed by Clint Eastwood and featured the participation of Armie Hammer, Naomi Watts, Judi Dench and Ed Westwick, among others.

Photo: FB: Maikol Pérez

Jim Carrol

Basketball diaries was recorded in 1995 and how much the story of the American poet and musician, Jim Carrol, who in his adolescence had a great talent for basketball, however, he was also an addict and talented writer who had to do all kinds of things to try to maintain some stability in his life, however, drugs prevent him.