Leonardo DiCaprio received his first Oscar nomination for this dramatic movie you need to see

The acting work of Leonardo Dicaprio has been prominent since he started in the industry, proof of this was that when he was only 19 years old he received his first Oscar nomination in the category of Best Supporting Actor, for his participation in 1993 in the film Who does Gilbert Grape love? (What’s Eating Gilbert Grape), which is available at Of course Video, platform to which you have free access if you have the service of Telmex or Telcel.

To the Director Lasse Hallström and the scriptwriter Peter Hedges —Who is also the author of the book on which the film was based — it took three months to make the film, which they carried out in various towns in Texas. The result was incredible and received a good response, both from critics and the general public.

What is it about?

Gilbert Grape (Johnny Depp), a young grocery store clerk who is overwhelmed by his family responsibilities: he has to take care of his mother, who is morbidly obese, and his brother, Arnie, who is mentally disabled (Leonardo DiCaprio).

His father hanged himself 17 years earlier, and since then his mother, Bonnie (Darlene Cates), has spent most of his days on the couch watching television and eating, which has led to Gilbert becoming the head of the family.

Despite how complicated his life has been, Gilbert has an affair with a married woman (Mary Steenburgen), but his emotional and personal life will change completely thanks to the appearance of Becky (Juliette Lewis), a fun and free-spirited girl, whom you will meet thanks to the fact that her car breaks down in the small town of Endora.

Critics praised the film for the performances of Johnny Depp and Leonardo DiCaprioThey even considered that this last actor would have stolen prominence, because the way he performed on the screen was surprising, to the extent that he snatches smiles, but also moments of tenderness and even sadness. The work of DiCaprio earned him his first award nominations Oscar and Golden Globes in the category of Best Supporting Actor.

DiCaprio He recounted how his preparation for the role was, as he carried out extensive research to understand teenagers who suffer from some type of mental illness. He claimed that for weeks he watched the way they talk, their expressions and their gestures, something he tried to adapt for his role as Arnie. “It’s comforting to see them because everything is so new to them,” he said. “Leo“during an interview.

The film is undoubtedly an excellent choice to see this weekend through your account Clear Video and let yourself go and reflect on the twists and turns that life gives.