Leo DiCaprio puts a century-old house up for sale

Leonardo DiCaprio is not only a great actor but also a good son. The (finally) Oscar-winning interpreter of The reborn, has put a century-old house up for sale in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles (California, USA) for five million euros at the exchange rate. For the past few years it has been the home of his father, George DiCaprio, whom he has moved to an even more luxurious property nearby. The actor bought it in 2018 from the electronic music composer Moby for just over four million euros.

The house has been revalued: Moby paid for it about three million in 2016 although he invested a good amount in redecorating it. Built in 1926, it has its own name, Red Oak Manor, and measures 427 m2. From the original architecture it preserves the vaulted ceilings, French doors and a trio of fireplaces adorned with ornamental moldings. The house is surrounded by a pine forest which offers considerable privacy.

The kitchen is equipped with marble countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a pantry. Tucked off to one side is a breakfast nook with French doors opening onto a stone clad terrace perfect for alfresco dining. The main floor also houses a media room complete with floor-to-ceiling bookcases.

On the top floor there are two suites, one with a fireplace, and the other with an additional room. Both are equipped with spa-like bathrooms and spacious dressing rooms. The two guest bedrooms are also located on the upper floor. Finally, there is a lower level guest suite featuring its own private entrance. Among other luxuries, the property has a garage for two cars, large gardens, swimming pool and spa.

In addition to the two Los Feliz properties, DiCaprio owns many other homes scattered across the country. Among them, the so-called Dinah Shore residence in Palm Springs (Florida), a plot of land in Malibu, several apartments in Manhattan, and her main residence: three linked houses in the Bird Streets neighborhood of Los Angeles.