LeBron James hits and bleeds Isaiah Stewart in the middle of the game

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Lebron James was expelled this Sunday for the second time in her career as a result of a strong altercation with the Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart, also removed from the game.

Nine minutes from the end of the third quarter, James and Stewart fought for position on a free throw when the Pistons player moved LeBron with one arm and LeBron he reacted by elbowing him in the face.

The blow unleashed the fury of the young Pistons center, 2.03 m tall and 113 kg, who He faced James and had to be held by his coaches and members of security from Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena.

When they released him, far from calming down, Stewart ran out of control again towards where the Lakers players were, throwing one of the coaches to the ground.

Bleeding profusely from the right eye, The 20-year-old center was being escorted to the locker room when he again slipped away and ran around the track avoiding his teammates and coaches who were trying to stop him.

With Stewart off the court, the umpires reviewed the play and they decreed the expulsion of Stewart and James.

In his 18 seasons in the NBA, LeBron had only been expelled once, for protesting the referees, in 2017 when he was a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers and played against the Miami Heat, his former team.

