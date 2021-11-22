LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart starred in Lakers vs. Pistons fight

Lebron James was kicked out of the game Los angeles lakers vs Detroit Pistons after that to Isaiah Stewart blood stained their faces as they tangled while fighting for a rebound.

The left elbow and hand of James they seemed to make contact with Stewart above his neck, sending him into a bloody rage. The center of Detroit had to be held back more than once, keeping him separate from the superstar of the NBA.

Stewart he was also ejected from the game early in the third quarter. Lakers guard Russell Westbrook was evaluated as a coach after officials reviewed the play and its consequences.

James He was escorted off the court and nothing was thrown at him by fans as he walked to the team locker room.

The face of Stewart was covered in blood after he and James tried to position themselves for a rebound from a free throw. James seemed to try to apologize to Stewart as he lay on the court, but the 20-year-old center tried to attack the 36-year-old forward.

Stewart broke free more than once and appeared to be running into a tunnel that potentially provided a path to the bank of Lakers.

At the beginning of this season, Stewart faced his former partner Blake griffin of the Brooklyn nets after they got tangled up during a game.

