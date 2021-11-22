Leaño accepts Chivas’ failure, but warns that they will return as protagonists of Liga MX

The technician of the. Chivas de Guadalajara, Michel Leaño recognized the failure of being eliminated in the Repechage for the second consecutive tournament, after falling on penalties against Puebla, however he highlighted the work of his players for showing greater forcefulness as they did not throughout the Scream Mexico Opening 2021, although he indicated who will return to be the protagonists of Liga MX.

The helmsman of the Sacred Herd spoke at a press conference after the meeting with the Camoteros and with a serene face, he regretted the fact of being left out of the Liguilla, as they had three opportunities to win the victory during the penalty charges, but his players failed.

“Of course you do (accept failure), I am the head of this team, we are not going to hide responsibility, it hurts us a lot because we are in debt but that pain we are going to transform into returning the hierarchy to Chivas. Our team is part of what we want to build, so I think that today it is ”.

“We are looking forward to continuing to advance, a hard blow we received today. Chivas always has to be fighting final instances, we leave hurt, but we are going to transform this with work and continue what we did, I am sure to see Chivas protagonist, from the ups and downs there will be time to see that issue “, assured the rojiblancos helmsman.

Despite the bitter moment, Leaño commented that he liked the performance of his team in this final duel, because they had enough force to be ahead twice in the game:“I was left with the feeling we were able to create goal options and settle matches at key moments, what leaves me optimistic is that we are capable of generating goal options, if we continue at that we will improve and overcome the instances, which is what we want ”.