Laura Escanes and her firm defense of Risto Mejide once again

A couple united above all in the good and in the face of adversity. This is how they always show us Laura Escanes and Risto Mejide, which again have been target of criticism in the networks. After a festive weekend, just like it happened to him also Cristina Pedroche, a ‘hater’ has come to disturb the peace of the influencer. In fact, to be exact, a rather ‘hater’ of Risto, in this case.

The Barcelona woman decided to show her stories the harsh message he had received from a viewer of the program of which he was a jury of ‘Triumph operation’. “Thank your husband for one less follower. I hope I can shit on his face one day. My body, my decision,” were the words of his former follower.

The message of Laura Escanes. (Instagram @lauraescanes)

Regular victim of the hate that many famous people suffer in the digital world, Laura has not bit her tongue And he has also shared the answer that he dedicates to it, yes, with a lot of education. “I think it’s great that you disagree with what my husband says or doesn’t say, but we are two different people“wrote the influencer.

The owner of the hairdressing salon Blondie Madrid He adds that she has “no responsibility for what I say or think, just as he does not have any responsibility for what I say or stop saying,” before saying goodbye. “with all the love in the world.”

These words come shortly after Risto himself confirmed that he is facing a complaint received for the comments he made on his program ‘Everything is true’ Over the anti-vaccine. “This that I have in my hands is a complaint against me in which They ask me between one and four years in prison“, the presenter assured in front of the cameras.

“We thought that we were on the side of science and that we did well to defend that people should be vaccinated. And we keep thinking about it, but when you defend that, things like this happen “, was his complaint live.

Laura has already come out in defense of Risto on previous occasions, such as when the pandemic recently broke out the hoax arose that her husband had tested positive for coronavirus, something that Vox used to criticize him.

The influencer did go out to the step of the group of extreme right assuring: “But this is how someone is going to take you seriously? FAKE NEWS FAKE Vox manipulating videos cut and lying. ”

Hours before this latest controversy, the young woman shone on Instagram recreating one of the most iconic images of Rihanna at the 2014 CFDA Fashion Awards gala. She did it at the costume party organized by the influencer representation agency, Soy Olivia MG.

In addition to Laura, the event was attended by prominent figures from the networks such as Maria Pombo, although above them he highlighted the presence of Victoria Federica de Marichalar, wearing a costume of Wonder woman in a long red velvet cape and a miniskirt gown tied by a corset. “I will dream of this dress,” said Laura Escanes on her Instagram account, where she shared several images of her sensual outfit. “Yesterday I believed myself RihannaLet’s see if something of it sticks to me, “he added among the praiseworthy comments from his fans.