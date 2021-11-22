Laura Bozzo reappears assuring that she will return to TV stronger than ever

The Peruvian driver took up her Instagram account to say that these last few months in which she has stayed away from people made her reflect on her purpose in life, so she has decided to return to television with her help program for women. vulnerable people.

Despite the fact that at this time her whereabouts are still unknown, because for a time she was sought by Interpol for tax fraud in Mexico, Laura Bozzo assured that she will soon reappear to continue the work that made her recognized in Latin America.

“When I wake up depressed and I don’t want to get out of bed with all that I had to suffer, I remember Laura’s brigades traveling through Mexico to the most humble and remote places where we equipped them with computer rooms for young people that is my happiness and in PERU 2000 thousand soup kitchens and so many operations my most beautiful memory when we operated on the Siamese girls and today they are happy girls, love is demonstrated with works !!!! In recent years I have deviated from that path and these months They taught me that this is my mission and I learned that when I die that is the only thing I will take with me, so I will return with everything with my program and I will dedicate myself to retaking that help, I thank God for showing me my mistakes, but I am alive and I will return with everything I love and miss, “the presenter wrote in a first message.

And in another text, he stressed: “This is what I miss the most the affection of my audience but be prepared that I return with everything and stronger than ever because you are my reason for living.”

Three weeks ago a federal judge suspended indefinitely the arrest warrant against Laura Bozzo when the protection filed by the Peruvian citizen took effect, so the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) cannot stop her.

