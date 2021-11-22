Kylie Jenner another Travis Scott victim? Its line of cosmetics registers millionaire losses

Although Travis scott goes through a very delicate situation in his career after the tragedy that happened during his presentation at the Astroworld Festival, Kylie jenner It is also suffering collateral damage from this incident.

Kylie Jenner another Travis Scott victim?

During the last days, the businesswoman has lost a large number of followers on social networks and in addition, its line of cosmetics is registering Millionaires loses.

After the events that so far have claimed the lives of nine people, the youngest of the Kardashians paused activities related to Kylie Cosmetics out of respect for the victims’ families.

However, according to information revealed by The Sun, the makeup company of Kylie jenner is experiencing a financial crisis for the first time in its history.

According to a source close to celebrities, the couple’s biggest concern rapper, It is their workers who are being affected by the work stoppage.

What happened to Travis Scott?

So far, the authorities of Houston continue to investigate the facts, the interpreter of ‘Sicko Mode‘offered to cover funeral services for the victims.