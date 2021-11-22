Kings fire coach Luke Walton after poor 6-11 start

The Sacramento Kings fired the coach on Sunday Luke waltonthe team announced.

The Kings have lost seven of eight games and fell to 6-11 on the season, ranking 12th in the Western Conference.

Sean Gardner / Getty Images

Kings assistant Alvin Gentry, a five-time NBA head coach, was named interim coach.

Walton was 68-93 in more than two seasons as the Kings coach.

Kings general manager Monte McNair will now have the opportunity to hire his own head coach. Walton was hired by Vlade Divac, the previous general manager.

The Kings have been one of the worst defensive teams in the league under Walton, ranking 26th in defensive efficiency this season and last in 2020-21. This season, Sacramento also ranks 26th in defensive rebounding percentage, 29th in paint points per game allowed and last in second-down points per game allowed, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Sacramento has the longest active playoff drought in the NBA (since 2006). In those 15 years, they have had 10 head coaches; Walton’s interim replacement will be the 11th since Rick Adelman led the Kings to their last playoff spot.