Khloe Kardashian criticized for reacting to Kyle Rittenhouse’s verdict but not to the Astroworld tragedy

Khloe Kardashian faces criticism for tweeting that she was “speechless and disgusted” following Kyle Rittenhouse’s verdict after she failed to acknowledge the deaths at the Astroworld Festival earlier this month.

On Friday, November 19, a Wisconsin jury found the teen not guilty of the fatal shooting of two men and the attempted murder of a third during protests in Kenosha in August 2020.

When the verdict was announced, the star of Keeping Up With The Kardashians shared his reaction on Twitter, where he wrote: “Speechless and disgusted !!”

While Kardashian did not specify that she was tweeting about Rittenhouse’s trial, social media users criticized the television personality for failing to release a statement following the recent Astroworld Festival tragedy.

The festival is an annual music event run by rapper Travis Scott, who shares a daughter with Kardashian’s half-sister, Kylie Jenner.

Two high school students and a nine-year-old boy were among ten people who died after a wave of deadly people during Scott’s performance earlier this month.

In response to Kardashian’s tweet, one user said: “I’m pretty sure you’re talking about Rittenhouse; however, a lot of people are about to turn those words against you considering you didn’t say much about Astroworld. “

In another tweet, he received over 1,000 likes, one user asked: “What do you mean? The innocent lives that were lost at Travis’s concert, or…? “

“How do you feel about the #ASTROWORLDFest then? Don’t you have anything to say about it? asked a third user.

“Where were your condolences tweets to any of the victims on Astroworld? I don’t see a single one! “Said another.

It is not the first time that Kardashian has faced a backlash after the Astroworld festival.

On November 8, two days after the deadly event, she shared three photos of herself on Instagram captioned with just three animal emojis.

The post drew criticism from fans who described her as “unconscious” and “indifferent.”

“Pay attention. Astroworld’s first victim was buried yesterday, ”one person commented.

Another wrote: “Why don’t you send your condolences to the families who lost their loved ones at your brother-in-law’s concert? Don’t you think that could be more important than your outfit right now? “

The Independent se has reached out to representatives for Khloe Kardashian for comment.