Keanu Reeves, Tom Cruise and the first movies of other celebrities – People – Culture

Become a recognized figure of Hollywood requires a lot of preparation. The first roles of big stars date back several decades when they only played secondary or tertiary characters.

However, at present they accumulate important successes in the film industry.

Below, learn about some of the most recognizable actors and the movie they first appeared in.

Keanu reeves

Fans of ‘Matrix’ They are excited about what will be the fourth film in the saga.

Production company Warner Bros announced that the film will be available in theaters and streaming platforms from December 22.

‘Matrix 4’ will once again star Keanu Reeves in the role of ‘Neo’.

Keanu Reeves is 56 years old.

Before achieving recognition, this Canadian actor made his ‘first steps’ in films in his country. ‘Flying’ (1986) it was his first acting experience. Reeves played the young ‘Tommy’, who falls in love with a gymnast.

on the topic of lesbian himbo keanu reeves flying (dream to believe) is literally the peak of that just look at him pic.twitter.com/WK2KR1pKv6 – ✨𝙡𝙚𝙙𝙞✨ (@lediabledusud) June 2, 2021

Reeves, now with 56 years, it looks different. He has long hair and a beard.

“It is an honor and I am grateful to be working. The protocols that have been designed by the team (to avoid contagion by covid-19) are very good and have not affected or interrupted the recordings ”, Reeves said in an interview with the agency ‘AP’.

The above because the film ‘Matrix 4’ had been delayed for 2022 due to the health situation, but the producer decided to venture to record it in the midst of difficulties.

Angelina Jolie

The American actress, with two Oscars, made her ‘debut’ on the screen when only I was 11 years old.

Angelina Jolie is a pioneer for social causes. Photo: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS. AFP

His father Jon Voight wrote and starred in the film. ‘Lookin’ to Get Out ‘(1982). He did not overlook his daughter and included her in a brief appearance during the scenes.

Little Jolie wore a flowery dress and a pink hat.

In 1982, Angelina Jolie made her screen debut when she was just a child. He does it in the film Lookin ‘to get out by Hal Ashby with his father Jon Voight. pic.twitter.com/UJEcRDGQyB – Angelina Jolie Argentina (@angiejoliearg) June 4, 2021

Then he dabbled in the film ‘Cyborg 2’ (1993). Since then, the actress has grown and established herself as one of the most important people in Hollywood.

It was recently announced that it will have participation in ‘Eternals’, from ‘Marvel’.

In parallel with her artistic career, Jolie pioneered social campaigns. Since 2012, she has been a Special Envoy of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

Scarlett Johansson

The American actress has been in the news in recent weeks for the legal mess she has with ‘Disney’.

The protagonist of ‘Black Widow’ sued the company for releasing the film at the same time on streaming platforms and movie theaters, as that would not be the initial agreement.

This is how Scarlett Johansson looks in the movie ‘Black Widow’.

His first appearance on the screen dates back to 1994 in ‘A boy named North’.

Johansson, who I was 9 years old at that time, she played the daughter of a family that welcomed the protagonist into their home.

Although the film did not have the expected reception, it did serve as a bridge for the actress to enter Hollywood.

He has been in ‘Avengers’, ‘Lucy’, ‘Story of a marriage’, ‘Her’, among others.

Johnny depp

At 58, Depp has been in the highest grossing movies in history.

I participate in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’, ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’. All this has allowed him to have a net worth of about 48 million dollars to rank among the 100 celebrities who made the most profits during 2016, according to ‘Forbes’.

The aforementioned films have fantastic and supernatural elements, but they are not the only ones from Depp.

Johnny Depp during a red carpet for the movie ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’.

His first acting role was in ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’ (1984). The theme of the production lies in some young people who had nightmares and were killed in them.

Depp played one of the teenagers, so he dressed and had a ‘look’ according to the generation.

Tom cruise

One of his greatest achievements: being a participant in the saga ‘Mission Impossible’.

“I feel a tremendous pressure load. (…) I am interested in my personal growth, which is what will make me happy. I am not focused on how much money I am going to earn or in which movie is going to give me more visibility ”, commented during 1984 for an interview with Rona Barrett.

Yet Cruise, a three-time Oscar nominee, is one of the most sought-after figures in film today.

Cruise shot some of the film’s scenes in Medellín.

His first film was ‘Endless Love’ (1981), in which he acted as the protagonist’s friend, that is, he had a tertiary role in the romantic film. There he showed his athletic body.

Cruise is preparing a new installment of ‘Mission Impossible’ for 2022. He will even be the producer of this one.

