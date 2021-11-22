Keanu Reeves responds if he would join the MCU through a video to promote the movie ‘Matrix: Resurrections’.

During a question session for the magazine Esquire called ‘Explain This’, Keanu reeves who is promoting ‘Matrix: Resurrections’, answered the rumors about whetherand would join the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM).

Keanu Reeves, who has long been rumored to be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, responded that it would be an honor for him to do so.

“It would be an honor. There are some really amazing directors and visionaries and they are doing something that no one has ever done. It’s special in that sense, in terms of scale, ambition, production. so it would be great to be a part of that ” Keanu reeves

The rumors about the integration of Keanu Reeves in the MCU

Keanu reeves He is one of the most loved actors in the Hollywood industry, especially for action movies after playing Neo in the ‘Matrix’ saga or John Week.

That is why fans have thought that he could play Wolverine after the final departure of Hugh Jackman and the purchase of the X Men by Disney in the UCM.

Another rumor that included Keanu Reeves within the MCU has been that he may have played Yon-Rogg in ‘ Captain Marvel ‘but that in the end the role went to Jude Law.

In the same way, it had also been rumored that he could enter the UCM in the new series of ‘ Moon knight ‘ with Oscar Isaac .

However, at the moment nothing has been confirmed about the integration of Keanu Reeves to the UCM, either for a specific movie or for any of the series that are being developed for the Disney + platform.

At the moment only these last statements remain where Keanu Reeves affirms that he would like to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, clarifying once and for all the rumors about its possible integration.