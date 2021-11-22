Keanu Reeves and how to be a millionaire without getting a raise

Why is it that your salary has remained so low (compared to other actors)? Well what Keanu reeves made a deal that allows you to earn much more without depending on the size of your salary.

The actor is said to have earned around $ 200 million from the first three films in the series. Wachowski sisters , and that’s because it has a technique similar to that of Elon musk (With which he became the second richest man in the world, despite not making a single dollar as CEO of Tesla).

Reeves has a series of contractual bonuses (like the millionaire bonuses that Musk “unlocks” with each new goal that Tesla surpasses) that lead to him making a lot more money if the movie does well at the box office. Matrix: Resurrections It’s going to be released in both theaters and on HBO Max, and that means your deal could be even more attractive, and you’re going to end up earning a lot more than those. 12 or 14 million dollars.

It is not known how much those bonuses are exactly, but with movies like John wick 4 also on the way, surely it is something very powerful (because it is better to fix that from the beginning, than to end with a lawsuit like that of Scarlett Johansson vs. Disney).

Of course Reeves He makes millions even without his bonus, but one reason we never hear that he is suing a studio is because for years he has applied the same technique of Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, which is based on getting a greater reward when your work is well done and helping the studio (or a company, in the case of Musk and Bezos) to grow even more.

It is Matrix: Resurrections the last movie in the saga? We don’t know, plus, with Reeves going through his prime, that’s unlikely to be the case, so even if he doesn’t earn the same as Craig, he’s not having a bad time and his fortune will continue to increase (and that doesn’t change or it affects the fact that he is one of the favorite people on the Internet and the world is very interested in continuing to see him in the movies).

And you can always say that you earn more than Batman (Robert Pattinson received 3 million for his work on the new film).