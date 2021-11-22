Julia Roberts reappears and shows off her wrinkles with pride giving us self-love lessons

The years pass and it is inevitable to grow old, the important thing is to do it with style and elegance, as well as Julia Roberts.

The famous looks spectacular at 54 years old, and shows that We should not be ashamed of our wrinkles, dark circles, or fine lines.

They are part of you, and show how well you have spent your life, because many wrinkles like those of the eyes, and mouth appear from smiling so much, so we should feel proud.

So did Julia in her recent appearance in the Lancôme campaign where she dazzled with her royal beauty and style.

Julia Roberts teaches us to love our wrinkles

The actress recently posed for the Christmas campaign of the famous brand, showing itself smiling and radiant.

Julia wore a very original white tailored suit, with a cape-style blazer, and a shiny silver blouse.

He wore this outfit with silver heels, but what stood out the most was her natural beauty.

And is that the celebrity she showed off her wrinkles without any fear and with great pride, teaching us to loving our age and showing off the signs of age with confidence.

In addition, she wore her hair with a very chic midi cut, with paraded ends and she wore it with relaxed waves and parting in the middle.

“This season, we celebrate Christmas bliss with @juliaroberts and the entire Lancôme family! Every moment together is a gift ”, wrote the Lancôme account in the video where they filled the actress with praise.

“She gets better with the years”, “Julia Roberts is the proof that wrinkles have to be worn”, “she looks radiant at her age I love her”, and “I love her, with the years she looks more beautiful”, they were some of the reactions.

It is not the first time that the famous woman shows her real and natural beauty, because on other occasions she has even worn her face without makeup, falling in love with her natural beauty.