Juan Reynoso thanked the current squad, because he knows that there will be changes

The celestial coach pointed out that the current celestial squad will not be reunited due to contractual issues

MEXICO — Juan Reynoso, coach of Blue Cross, I accept that Monterrey He was superior and that the duel for the play-off won in a good way. However, although he did not want to make excuses, he regretted the amount of training he had with a full squad.

“It’s a matter of watching the video again. From what I saw in the process of the game, in more than a moment we were able to draw and by drawing we were able to come back, it did not happen, but this is not merit. Excuses are the most dramatic issue . If we count the training sessions that we have been together, it is to give us a shot, but today I’m not going to mention it because they beat us well. I have neither excuse nor pretext, “he said. Reynoso after the elimination of Apertura 2021.

Reynoso knows that the squad will not be the same next tournament. Imago7

The Peruvian left between seeing what the duel before Monterrey was the last of Orbelín Pineda, so before they broke concentration, he thanked his current squad, which he hopes will help him reinforce it for the Clausura 2022.

“That is the plan and reinforcements at the level of what the club is. When these types of situations happen they go through something. Because of the casualties, because of the contractual issue, because of the Orbe issue, surely the group is not going to return. to get together, for that I thanked them right now. It is up to us to optimize resources by bringing people “.

Reynoso assumed responsibility for the elimination of Cruz Azul in the repechage series, because his squad did not behave as expected, especially in the first half hour in which he received two annotations.

“Suddenly being more demanding on the issue of pressure at the beginning. Sitting here it seems that he is going to sell excuses. We lost and I am the most responsible. Everything that was anticipated, everything that was worked, today happened, the bad, the good, the regular, everything happened. This is football, I have to show my face and I have to thank the boys for the effort, “he concluded Reynoso.