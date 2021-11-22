Joy Vogelsang, Nicolas Cage’s mother, died at 85

During the last hours it was known that Joy Vogelsang, the mother of actor Nicolas Cage, passed away on May 26 at the age of 85.

The actor’s brother, Christopher, announced the news on his Facebook page during those days, a message that, during the last hours, made known various international media.

“I was with her all day, but I left for a couple of hours and I missed her spending a couple of hours, so I couldn’t take her by the hand to give her my love and affection before her trip to the land of peace “he wrote, along with a photo of Vogelsang in his youth.

Realizing her mental health issues, she acknowledged their support. “In all that painful emotional chaos, she managed to teach me super important things,” he wrote.

“Mama lioness looked at me deeply and said that affection was a good thing and I won’t let others embarrass me for being naturally affectionate.”he continued. “My classmates made fun of me, they laughed at me, they told me that affection was stupid, a joke. I was mad at my mom for putting me in that situation, a situation that made me feel weirder than it was. “

Joy Vogelsang was a dancer and choreographer and, for much of his life, had to deal with schizophrenia, illness that kept her hospitalized for two weeks before dying.