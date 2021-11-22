Jorge Alcocer resigned from the Ministry of Health?

Jorge Alcocer Varela affirmed in Acapulco on Friday, November 19, that if the President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador He asks him to leave the Ministry of Health, “I’m leaving.”

This morning, Miguel Cantón Zetina, from the Tabasco journalistic group Cantón, published on Twitter the output of Jorge Alcocer of the Ministry of Health.

The federal agency tweeted shortly after, without alluding to what was revealed by Miguel Cantón, that Jorge Alcocer I was in Acapulco headlining a mental health event.

Minutes later, the spokesman for the Presidency, Jesús Ramírez, ruled out that Jorge Alcocer has left the Ministry of Health.

Here we share with you the intervention of the Secretary of Health, Jorge Alcocer Varela, today at the International Congress on Mental Health and Addiction Prevention. For those concerned about false rumors about his resignation. https://t.co/gWfuJAmD63 via @Youtube – Jesús Ramírez Cuevas (@JesusRCuevas) November 19, 2021

WHAT DID AMLO SAY ABOUT RESIGNATION FROM JORGE ALCOCER?

The President Lopez Obrador assured in a morning conference on Monday, November 22, that the resignation from Alcocer to the Ministry of Health was just a rumor and that he is very happy with his performance.

The Mexican president remarked that he is a wise, honest, sensitive, upright, human man, for which he considered that he does not believe that there has been any health Secretary so in previous six-year terms.

“National Prize for Science, but above all a very human people, how are we going to change it,” he said.

THE PIECES OF ALCOCER

In the three years of the current administration, the health Secretary, Jorge Alcocer Varela, suffered a series of setbacks that generated controversy.

One of them was when he had to offer an apology to the parents of children with Cancer for having minimized the subject of shortage of cancer and the impact on the health of minors.

On August 27, 2019, Secretary Alcocer declared when leaving the National Palace that if the treatment of minors was delayed for a few days, it would not affect them, so it was not urgent that they receive it.

“If a dose is not given, it can wait a few days, there is no urgency. This is medical technical opinion, methotrexate has its function is a drug that is required, which helps the central treatment of a certain type of Cancer, but it can be replaced by another and it is also yesterday from 3:00 or 4:00 (in hospitals), “he said.

This sentence was said a day after the parents made a blockade at the Mexico City International Airport for the first time to denounce the shortage from medicines cancer and demand that the problem be resolved.

The statement caused annoyance to parents of children with Cancer, who raised their voices and requested that the health Secretary apologize to them for minimizing the problem.

The apology arrived on August 29, when the families were summoned to the Ministry of Health to discuss the shortage which at the time was methotrexate.

Another of Alcocer Varela’s setbacks was when, in the middle of the pandemic, he was observed walking in the park without a mask, despite the fact that he, being an official, should have set the example.

The Broken Chair released on June 19, 2020 the photographs of the secretary, who was not wearing a mask or any other type of protection against the coronavirus, despite the fact that there are yellow signs in that place with the message “Be careful! you entering a high contagion zone “.

One more of the setbacks of Secretary Alcocer was on October 15, when he told the Senate that he would not vaccinate his grandchildren against COVID, in response to the questioning for not immunizing children under 18 years of age.

The health Secretary indicated that “it is not that you want to not vaccinate. If you ask me, your grandson is vaccinated, no, at that age, and we are going to begin to define this, just like the third dose that is also under discussion, to from the following year, in the first quarter, it is estimated, 2022.

“It is not stupid or anything else and of course we have to be attentive to this evolution,” emphasized Alcocer Varela, in the face of criticism that the government does not vaccinate minors in that age range, despite the fact that the Federal Commission for The Protection Against Sanitary Risks gave their authorization and that a judge ordered the authorities to immunize them.

The most recent trip was on November 10, when the President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador scolded Alcocer and the head of Insabi, Juan Antonio Ferrer, for the shortage from medicines.

“We have to solve the problem of the supply of medicines, this is for Juan Ferrer and this is for Dr. Alcocer, I no longer want to hear that they are missing medicines and I don’t want excuses of any kind, we can’t sleep soundly if there aren’t medicines“emphasized the President Lopez Obrador during his work tour in Colima.

“This has to be taken care of, the third thing, the medicines, we will not be calm until there is not enough supply of medicines, medical care and medicines free, and not basic chart, all medicines, even the most difficult to obtain, that is why the possibility of buying the medicines In the world, there are no more excuses, in addition, the corruption that existed that 10 distributors monopolized all the purchase of medicines that the government did, not even laboratories, but intermediary companies, distributors, “he said. Lopez Obrador during the presentation of the Colima Support Plan.