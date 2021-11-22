Jonathan Larson and Marfan syndrome

Everybody talks about Andrew Garfield, but not only about his possible return as Spider-Man, but because he stars in the film Tick ​​Tick Boom That might sound strong this awards season.

The film that is now available on Netflix is ​​based on a musical of the same name and that is biographical sketch of the composer and playwright Jonathan Larson.

What is it about Tick ​​Tick Boom?

The film takes place in the 90s, when Jon is about to turn 30 and although he is a promising theatrical composer, fight against time to create his masterpiece.

As she faces this life crisis, she wonders about her dreams, her future, and her relationships.

The man behind this adaptation: Lin-Manuel Miranda

If you are a lover of musicals, then obviously you know Lin-Manuel Miranda, who debuted as a film director with Tick ​​Tick Boom.

He is a composer, lyricist, playwright, actor, and singer who is famous on Broadway for creating musicals. In the Heights (which already had its adaptation to the cinema) and the acclaimed Hamilton (which you can see on Disney +).

This last show was the one that won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

He has also collaborated with The Walt Disney Company to write the music and songs for Moana and Charm, which opens this November 25 in theaters.

As an actor in cinema, you have seen him playing Jack in The Return of Mary Poppins, alongside Emily Blunt; and on television in the fantasy series His Dark Materialsby HBO.

Who is Jonathan Larson, the creator of Rent and Tick ​​Tick Boom

Obviously Lin-Manuel Miranda loves and lives by and for musicals. So it’s not surprising that in his film debut as a director, he chose to lead the life of such an important figure as Jonathan Larson.

He was a composer and playwright famous who revolutionized Broadway, who was used to Andrew Lloyd Webber musicals (Cats, The Phantom of the Opera), or the familiar blockbusters developed in imaginary worlds.

As you will see in Tick ​​Tick Boom, Jonathan Larson wanted to see more real stories and relationships and this is how he marked the industry by introducing topics that were considered controversial as addictions, homophobia and multicultural elements.

Larson took about eight years to develop a musical inspired by 1984 by George Orwell. It was titled Superbia and it was a rock opera, but he could never bring it to the stage because he did not have the rights to adapt the novel.

The sense of defeat of not finding opportunities neither on Broadway nor on the alternative circuit led him to write Tick, Tick Boom. He defined it as a “rock monologue” that helped him to take out all his frustrations, along with his love for art.

Rent, the famous musical

Every person who loves musicals who respects himself knows the enormous legacy he has Rent. But if you have no idea, here is a bit of its history.

Actually the idea behind this story was born to the writer Billy aronson, who wanted to make a opera adaptation La bohème by Giacomo Puccini, which introduces the audience to the bohemian life of Paris in the 1830s.

Billy Aronson wanted to do the same, but set in New York in the 80s / 90s. Since he did not write music, he came to Jonathan Larson.

However, at the end of the day he was the protagonist of Tick ​​Tick Boom who ended up developing the whole story taking inspiration from his own experiences and relationships, including the threat of HIV and AIDS, with all the misinformation and prejudice of the time.

Despite his enormous legacy, Jonathan Larson died at an early age with only 35 years and in fact he could not witness its enormous success.

He passed away on January 25, 1996, one night before the premiere of Rent.

Marfan syndrome

Days before his death, Jonathan Larson went several times to the hospital with chest pains, dizziness, and even trouble breathing.

However, the medical team could never find out what was really wrong with him (because according to People they even told him it was stomach poisoning) to the author behind Tick ​​Tcik Boom and Rent.

However, in the early morning of January 25, 1996, he was found dead. Suffered from a aortic dissection; that is, a tear in the wall of the aorta, which if you remember your anatomy classes, is the main artery of the human body.

After his death, it was suspected that Jonathan Larson may have Marfan syndrome and was never diagnosed.

Those who suffer from it have an up to 250 times higher risk of suffering an aortic dissection.

And what is the Marfan syndrome? Is about a connective tissue disorder, that is, one that strengthens body structures and is present in the skeletal and cardiovascular systems and also in the eyes and skin.

A physical side effect of those with Marfan syndrome is that it causes excessive growth in the bones of the legs, arms, and hands.