JK Rowling reveals she received death threats

This Monday, the author of the successful “Harry Potter” saga, the British JK Rowling, revealed that she has received death threats from, according to her, transgender rights activists who accuse her of transphobia.

Last Friday, my family’s address was posted on Twitter by three activist actors who took pictures of themselves in front of our house, carefully positioning themselves to ensure that our address was visible. 1/8 – JK Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 22, 2021

“I have received so many death threats that now I could wallpaper the house, and I have not stopped expressing myself,” the novelist said in a thread on Twitter.

In these messages, Rowling, 56, claims that three militants “photographed themselves in front of (their) home” last week, “expressly positioning themselves so that (my) address would be visible,” and then posted the images on Twitter.



Contacted by the AFP agency, the Scottish police stated that the case was being investigated.

Last year, the well-known author of the apprentice magician stories shared an article on “menstruating people” on Twitter. “I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud? ”He had indicated ironically.

Several netizens responded that transgender men could have periods and that there were transgender women who could not.



The status of trans people is the subject of debate in recent years in the United Kingdom.

Rowling claimed Monday that she had been contacted by many women who were victims of “intimidation campaigns,” ranging from harassment to threats of rape.

And she accused these three activists who spread her address of having done it to “intimidate her and prevent her from defending the rights of women based on biological sex”.



Information taken from www.informador.com.mx