Jewels on the face, the new trend among celebrities

As a bracelet on the chin, resting on the lips, adjusted to the nose, around the eyes, or running to the forehead, this is how the jewels are now worn, a trend to which the actress has already joined Angelina Jolie (46 years).

Kendall jenner (26), Rihanna (33), Madonna (63) are some of the celebrities who have dared with this trend of rebellious spirit in code chic, as shown on their website by the Spanish designers Anthya Tirado and Jordi Enrique, founders of the firm MAM.

This creative tandem proposes futuristic designs with sustainable materials, face jewels that offer infinite combinations and that can be worn as desired.

Pieces that break stereotypes and show that trends have no limits. “We love fashion and freedom of expression and creation, but we also want to speak out in defense of this great blue planet that we call home, “explain these designers who defend ethical and sustainable fashion.

Angelina Jolie at the premiere of ‘Eternals’.

This idea of ​​face jewelry has been seen in music videos by artists like Beyoncé (40) or Rosalia (28) but also on the catwalk: Givenchy, several seasons ago, presented a collection in which an army of models wore different pieces on the different parts of their faces.

However, few imagined that this fashion would become so popular, that it would take to the streets with authority as Angelina Jolie has shown, who, for the world premiere of the film Eternals In Los Angeles, she wore a gold muff that hugged her chin and lower lip.

A design, created by Texan Nina Berenato, that the actress combined with gold hoop earrings and a Greek-inspired olive green design from Balmain.

This bracelet, handcrafted and made of 14 karat gold, “It can be easily molded to the face and is secured inside the mouth behind the lip”, details the firm on its website that sells it for 50 dollars (about 44 euros).

Madonna on MTVs in 2018.

The Queen of pop, Madonna, was among the first to bet on this trend, since on her 63rd birthday she decided to go for a design that simulated an aureole, a piece that adorned the face.

Now, this fashion stomps the street with avant-garde designs, at least this is demonstrated by rapper Melissa Viviane Jefferson, better known by her stage name Lizzo, who joins this fashion with personalized glasses also created by Nina Berenato, a design golden with the words That bitch (That bitch).

