Jesús Fernando San Miguel, 2021 National Medicine Prize

The Ministry of Science and Innovation has granted the National Research Awards 2021 a in which the Medicine prize has been awarded to Jesus Fernando San Miguel Left, Director of Clinical and Translational Medicine at the University of Navarra, Medical Director of the University of Navarra Clinic and specialist in Hematology and Hemotherapy. The award recognizes his pioneering contribution to biomedical research, which has produced, among others, a paradigm shift in the conception of pathologies such as multiple myeloma and its treatments.

What’s more, Purification Muñoz Cánoves has been awarded in the Biology modality. Professor of Cell Biology at Pompeu Fabra University, ICREA Research Professor and Principal Investigator at the National Center for Cardiovascular Research (CNIC), the award recognizes the contribution of their stem cell research in the fields of muscle regeneration and aging, as well as the application of his discoveries to the treatment of different pathologies such as muscular dystrophy.



María José Alonso, career in the field of nanomedicine

In the area of ​​Technology Transfer, he has received the award Maria Jose Alonso Fernandez, Professor of the Department of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Technology of the University of Santiago de Compostela and head of the Nanobiofar group of the Singular Center for Research in Molecular Medicine and Chronic Diseases (CiMUS). This distinction recognizes the excellence of his scientific career in the field of nanomedicine, as well as its important contribution to the adequate and balanced transfer of technology and knowledge.

Created in 1982, these awards are the most important recognition in Spain in the field of scientific research. Their objective is to recognize the merit of those Spanish researchers who are carrying out outstanding professional work of international relevance in their respective research areas and scientific fields, and who exceptionally contribute to the advancement of science, to the better knowledge of the human being and their coexistence. , to the transfer of technology and the progress of humanity. The total amount of the prizes amounts to 300,000 euros, with an economic endowment of 30,000 euros for each of the categories.

National Research Awards for young people

In addition to these awards, the Minister of Science and Innovation, Diana morant, has announced that in 2022 the National Research Awards aimed exclusively at young people. “With this new call, we will be able to visualize scientific careers that are also brilliant, but still young, and provide them with an extra initial funding,” explained the minister.