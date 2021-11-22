Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Away From Glamor: The Look That Got Attention Before The AMAs | Celebs | Bennifer | United States | nnda | nnni | SHOWS

The night of November 21, Jennifer Lopez returned to get the eyes of the world on her beauty and outfit chosen for the American Music Awards. The singer appeared dazzling on stage in a wedding dress, but before her show she attracted attention with her boyfriend Ben affleck in Los Angeles, what happened? Here we tell you the details.

JLo as a bride on stage

At the gala of the AMAs 2021, JLo debuted his new single ‘On My Way’ that belongs to comedy ‘Marry me’ which is about to be released and also starring Owen Wilson and Maluma.

During the presentation, Jennifer Lopez She appeared in a black jacket and walked behind the screen projecting scenes from the romantic comedy and then was shown in a tulle corset and wedding veil.

A few days ago, during his participation in the program ‘Today’, the ‘Diva of the Bronx’ was consulted about the possibility of marrying Ben affleck, with whom he resumed his relationship after 17 years apart.

“I suppose”, answered and then added “You know me, I am a romantic. I always have been (…) I have been married several times. I still believe in happily ever after one hundred percent “.

Jennifer Lopez dazzled at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for MRC)

Relaxing getaway with Ben

The last weekend Ben affleck and Jennifer Lopez They were photographed very caramelly getting off their private plane in Los Angeles, California, after being separated for a few weeks for work reasons, as she works on the set of the movie “The Mother” for Netflix in Vancouver, Canada and the actor is focused on his new project, “Hypnotic”, which is recorded in Los Angeles and Texas.

According details Cosmopolitan, the couple of the moment in Hollywood was seen by the paparazzi upon arrival at the airport with very informal outfits and far from glamor. JLo was tied up, no makeup, beige sportswear and winter boots. For his part, the ‘Batman’ actor wore khaki pants, a black jacket and a black beanie on his head.

How did JLo and Ben Affleck get back together?

‘Bennifer’ rejoined in February 2021 after the actor sent him emails while JLo was in the middle of a crisis with Alex Rodríguez. JLo and the former baseball player announced the end of their engagement on April 15. After several weeks of encounters, Jennifer Lopez and Ben affleck They made their relationship official on the singer’s 52nd birthday while cruising on a luxurious yacht on the Mediterranean Sea.

They starred in the movie ‘Gigli’ in 2002 where they fell in love. In November they got engaged but postponed their wedding in September 2003, the year in which they debuted together on a red carpet; however, the end of their relationship surprised everyone in January 2004. Then JLo married Marc Anthony in June 2004 and in 2005, the Oscar winner married Jennifer Garner.

