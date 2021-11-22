Jennifer Lawrence Was Really High In A Scene From ‘Don’t Look Up’ | Film and Television

Don’t look up It is one of the great anticipated of the season. A feature film by Netflix, signed by Adam McKay and starring such notable Hollywood faces as Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep in which it is narrated how two young astronomers face all the leaders against the current to warn of the arrival of an asteroid that will endanger humanity.

Although there is still until we can enjoy the story on the screen (its premiere on the platform will be next December 24) Don’t look up is already giving many sauces for moviegoers. Because, if a few days ago the news broke that one of the scenes starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence is part of an improvisation that the actors, along with Meryl Streep and Jonah Hill, performed for 16 minutes, now another surprise related to the script licensing has taken center stage: the Oscar-winning actress of The Hunger Games shot a scene under the influence of drugs because his character was so in the scene.

Jennifer Lawrence’s commented joint in ‘Don’t Look Up’

It was at a press conference when the director himself narrated what happened. Of course, just before McKay began to speak, the interpreter has issued a warning, very far-sighted with what was coming to him: “I know what you are going to say, and at the time I was not pregnant,” said Lawrence., who announced last September that she was expecting her first child. As explained, Jennifer Lawrence asked McKay for permission to smoke a joint in a scene with Streep, as “her character is really high.” “And I replied: ‘of course, you can get high,'” confessed the director with total naturalness.

Apparently, the scene in which this happened is one in which the protagonism falls absolutely on Lawrence, who does a monologue with Meryl Streep while going under the influence of drugs. In such a way that, if when you see the film, Jennifer Lawrence’s performance seems masterful to you (without detracting from the actress’s talent), you should know that this time there is much more realism on the other side of the screen than it might seem.

In short, everything points to Don’t look up It comes full of surprises, even many more than we expected after seeing the trailer. In addition, it should be remembered that beyond the interpreters already mentioned, the film has other faces that make it even more attractive, such as Cate Blanchett, Timothée Chalamet and even Ariana Grande herself. In short, it has all the roles to become one of the star films of Christmas 2021.