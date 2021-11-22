Jennifer Lawrence confesses that “she was drugged” in a scene of ‘Do not look up’

Netflix continues with its commitment to its own productions, both in series and in films, sparing no expense to bring films with dream casts, as is the case of ‘Don’t look up’, a comedy that features Leonardo Dicaprio and Jennifer Lawrence as protagonists, embodying two astronomers, and who have the company of another face more than known in Hollywood, that of Meryl Streep.

A film in which its director, Adam McKay, has decided to give them the opportunity to improvise in certain parts, counting on a 16 minute scene of complete improvisation by DiCaprio, Lawrence, Meryl Streep and Jonah Hill.

However, this has not been the most striking part of the film that will hit the film and series platform next December, but the leading role has been taken by Jennifer Lawrence and her confession at a press conference, of which has echoed ‘Yahoo! Movies’.

She wasn’t pregnant when she got high

In one of the scenes of the film, the scientist who plays the actress takes drugs with cannabis, and Jennifer Lawrence got so involved in the role that she really did too, introducing a joint on the set. “I know what you are going to say, and at that time I was not pregnant“, said the actress at the moment in which her director was going to share the anecdote.

“True, you weren’t, but can I tell you?” McKay said, to which she replied, “I suppose so, but no one tells my mother-in-law.” “His character is really high, so Jen said, ‘Are you going to allow me some improv?’, which we always do. And I replied: ‘Sure, you can get high ‘“revealed the director.

That’s when he decided to tease him a bit: “I turned to my screenwriting supervisor, Cate Hardman, and I said, ‘I just want to say: hey Jen. I have an idea for a monologue for you‘. And I looked at Jen like ‘I can’t do it, it would be too mean … so I left her alone.’

“Everybody was picking on me, I guess because I was high. Easy to mess upJennifer Lawrence added with a laugh. A scene that will be able to be seen very soon in its premiere in theaters.