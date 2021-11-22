Jennifer Lawrence almost died in a plane crash

Jennifer Lawrence has married Cooke Maroney and this is all we know.

Jennifer Lawrence recalled a near-death experience she had in 2017, when she was traveling by private plane. The actress was flying to New York from her hometown, Louisville (Kentucky). During the journey, the engine suffered a double failure, forcing them to make an emergency landing. Obviously, all of this greatly scared the actress and her fellow travelers. Come on, that she I was convinced that I was going to die And the truth is that it is not for less.

The actress, who is pregnant with her first child, has recounted this horrible experience in her latest interview with Vanity Fair. An issue that, although at the time it affected him a lot, is now taken with humor. In the report, Jennifer joked that she deserves to die from flying a private plane.

It all happened when they were flying over Bufallo, at a height of 3,100 meters above the ground. Luckily, the pilots were experts in their work, and thanks to their speed of action, the plane managed to land in the city without further setbacks. Imagine how Jennifer Lawrece and her companions lived all that … “We were all going to die”said the actress. “I started leaving little mental voice messages for my family, you know, ‘I’ve had a great life, I’m sorry.’

Jennifer Lawrence, during an event organized by Christian Dior in 2020. Pascal Le SegretainGetty Images

“I felt guilty. Everyone was going to feel so bad. And, oh, God, [mi perro] Pippi was on my lap, that was the worst part. Here’s this little thing that didn’t ask to be a part of any of this, “the actress said in the interview.

“I started praying. Not to the specific God I grew up with, because he was scary and a very critical guy,” she recalled. “But I thought, my God, maybe we will survive this? I will be a victim of burns, this will be painful, but maybe we will live. ”

“Please Lord Jesus let me take care of my hair. Wrap your hair loving arms around me. Please don’t let me go bald,” he joked. The actress takes it with a sense of humor, but also says that for her, “flying is horrible” and, unfortunately, she has to do it often. In fact, after that traumatic flight, Lawrence had another one to catch. She did, yes, but anesthetized thanks to a pill and several mini bottles of rum, as revealed.

