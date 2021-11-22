Jennifer Garner, ´the perfect ex´ of Ben Affleck

Since 2001, when they met while filming Pearl harbor, Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck’s lives were forever linked. they filmed together Daredevil, in 2003, and a year later, in September, they started dating. The actress was already divorced, and Ben had broken up with Jennifer Lopez. They became engaged almost immediately, and were secretly married in the Turks and Caicos Islands on June 29, 2005. They announced that they were expecting their first daughter, Violet, who was born in November of that year. They made a great team, also made up of Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9. After 10 years, in 2015, they confirmed their separation. Their divorce ended 3 years later.

Ben admitted, in an interview with the New York Times, that ending his marriage to Jennifer was one of the worst decisions. “What I regret the most in my life is this divorce.” Their relationship from that moment was based on the care of their three children, but Garner, who said at the time that the separation ended her dream of dancing with her husband in her daughter’s marriage, remained the unconditional of her former.

Unwavering faith

In the falls of Ben Jennifer has been by his side: in August 2018 he not only begged him to enter a detox program, but accompanied him to the place. His support did not end there, because when Ben began filming The Way Back had a relapse and had to go to rehab. It was uncertain if he was still on the project, and both the studio and the director, Gavin O’Connor, thought he should get out of the film, but the former advocated for him, Gavin told 34th Street magazine. “It was Jennifer Garner who called me and told me that when he went to rehab he had taken a basketball with him. And she added, ‘Gavin, I beg you, don’t write off the movie, he really wants to make it.’

For these and more reasons, Ben is very grateful to Jennifer, who, it has been said, is happy when her ex is. For the actor it is very important that the harmony he has with Garner and his children is maintained, so he has always sought ‘his blessing’ for his love relationships. It happened with the actress Ana de Armas, and now, with Jennifer López, with whom he returned after 17 years. It is said that Jennifer has already given her ´approval´, and her children have already reunited with both Jlo and her twins, as they enjoyed the latter at Universal Studios in Hollywood.