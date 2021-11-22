Javier Aguirre after eliminating Cruz Azul: ‘Anyone could win’

Editorial Mediotiempo

Although Striped achieved the pass to the Liguilla by eliminating Blue CrossJavier Aguirre acknowledged that it has been a very hard semester for his club that they have been unable to “put on makeup”, in addition to pointing out that either team could advance, despite the 4-1 win.

“I was talking about it with Juan ReynosoPerhaps Cruz Azul, we and America suffered too much this season, since there was no preseason and between contributions to the National Team; America put on makeup very well with results“, he pointed out at a press conference.

He added that the win does not correspond to what was seen in the game and even He pointed out that they had the idea that it could be the end, although now within the Fiesta Grande the perspective will change.

“I think anyone could win. The game started with a couple of goals,” admitted the helmsman. “The scoreboard does not do justice, it does not reflect what happened but we were psyched up to leave that difficult season. We did not rise to the occasion, “he added.

Before Atlas they will go with respect

The Basque recalled that Atlas, his rival in Liguilla, was the one who took them undefeated on Matchday 8, in a match where realized the quality they have.

“He took us undefeated. We had seven casualties and Atlas was the best team defensively, they did very well. Very well managed, they were second in the league, you just have to wait for a tough opponent“, he pointed.

“We are already eight and I would not bet on any, for Monterrey yes. Pumas is the eighth, we are the seventh and we are eager, with enthusiasm,” he concluded.