James Bond: Idris Elba negotiates now to enter the new 007; Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson, candidates for James Bond | Film and Television

Being a famous and sought-after actor allows you to automatically become a a job applicant to be part of the 007 franchise. It doesn’t matter if you’re a billionaire or one of the highest paid performers on Hollywood: be James bond It is not just a question of money, but of being part of the history of cinema. Because Dwayne johnson and Ryan reynolds, just like at the time Idris Elba, Henry cavill, Tom Hiddleston or even Tom hardy dream of becoming the new agent Bond after the departure of Daniel Craig after No time to die.

Not all of them have said it publicly. In fact, some have not even commented on the matter. But it’s hard not to imagine them fantasizing about wearing the tuxedo and bow tie. Others like The rock, they are not ashamed to freely express what they think on the matter, and they clearly explain that they wish they were the new James Bond.

«My grandfather was a villain in We only live Twice, with Sean Connery. It was great », explains to Esquire Dwayne Johnson, who currently holds the titles of Hollywood’s highest-paid actor and most-followed star in Instagram.

Refers to Peter maivia, who participated in some scenes on the side of the villains who fought against Connery in the film of 1965. Would Johnson be willing to don the XXL suit of the world’s most famous super agent?

«I would like to follow in his footsteps and be the next Bond. And I don’t want to be a villain: I have to be Bond», Finished the actor of Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw and Jungle cruise. A way of seeing the future that is in tune with your partner’s Red alert, Ryan reynolds, who was also asked about the matter and stated – with some sarcasm – that he would like to be in 007: «I heard they are looking for a new James Bond. Could you accept a Canadian gin and tonic instead of a martini? If so, I am interested».

Idris Elba joins a possible new delivery

Rumors that Idris Elba could become the new James bond seem to have come to an end. The actor himself of The Wire and Thor denied it in an interview, where he denied that Universal Pictures has contacted you to be part of the franchise as a protagonist. However, sources close to the major quoted by the British newspaper The Sun They seem to confirm that Elba will be in the new 007.

The difference, as these reserved sources point out, is that I would not play any leading role in the plot but would do a supporting role, probably a villain. «Idris has had several informal chats with the studio and has been told that there is a role in the new Bond movie for him, if he wants it.», Explains that same source to the newspaper.

«He will not be the protagonist, but they recognize and respect the pull and the recognition that he has, and they want to work with him in the development of a completely original personale for the new installment […] It’s still too early to tell, but it looks like it could be the role of the villain.». Something that, of course, would be far from settling the controversy about the new (or the new) Bond, but that finally opens the door to talk about the future of the franchise in a serious and realistic way.