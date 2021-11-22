“It was fun for an hour”

Mark Wahlberg He is passionate about fitness and the cult of the body. By demands of the script, but also by conviction. In fact, if you dig a little into their social profiles, it doesn’t take long to find an example that explains why they are the same, and even more defined than when, at just 20 years old, they starred in campaigns for firms like Calvin Klein.

Nevertheless, in recent times it has been possible to see the American actor a little more entered into kilos due on the occasion of the filming of Stu, directorial debut of Rosalind Ross, Mel Gibson’s partner, in which Wahlberg plays a former boxer turned church pastor. Paper for which he has had to gain about ten kilos.

The difficulty also lay in the fact that Wahlberg was against the clock as he had to gain weight in just one month. “Unfortunately, I had to consume 7,000 calories a day for two weeks and later for another two weeks, 11,000 calories“explained the actor on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’.

“It was fun for about an hour. It was a difficult task. When losing weight, you just push yourself, don’t eat, and exercise. However, when it came to gaining weight, even when you were full you had to eat over and over again. He did it every three hours. It was not funny. Once the metabolism starts to slow down, it becomes really difficult, ”added Wahlberg.

Wahlberg, who turned 50 last month, confessed that the process of gaining and losing weight is even more complicated as one gets older. However, he had to adapt due to time pressure. “I’ve been trying to make this movie for six years and we only had 30 days to shoot it, so I had to do my best to make it happen. Time was running against me “, concluded the actor.