“It was a bit more of a horror movie.”

Tom Hanks became one of the most beloved actors in the 80’s with several films that marked the cinema of the time such as: ‘This house is a ruin’ or ‘One, two, three … Splash’ but one of the most remembered is that of ‘Big‘.

The movie of 1988 directed by Penny Marshall tells the story of a 13-year-old Josh Baskin, who becomes a 30-year-old after tossing a coin into a wish machine.

Tom Hanks was in charge of giving life to Josh in his adult version while David Moscow did it in the young one. The cast was completed with John Heard, Jared Rushton or Elizabeth perkins.

Perkins played Susan, the MacMillen Toy Company employee where Tom Hanks ends up working thanks to his childhood vision of video games.

Well now Elizabeth Perkins has confessed to Andy Cohen in an interview for his show ‘Watch What Happens Live’ that the movie was going to be very different So what Tom Hanks was not going to be the one in charge of starring in it.





Elizabeth Perkins and Tom Hanks in ‘Big’ | 20th Century Fox

Darker and with Robet de Niro

Elizabeth Perkins reveals that Rober de Niro was the first option to play the role of Josh but ultimately couldn’t because of scheduling: “Robert De Niro was cast for the role of Josh in the movie ‘Big’. He fell apart because he had a scheduling conflict, and then they went with Tom Hanks” .

But this was not the only big change with the movie that we later saw on the big screen. And it is that Elizabeth affirms that it was much scarier: “It’s like a totally different movie in my brain with Robert De Niro, and dark.”

“[De Niro] he was more grumpy. It was a bit more like a horror movie, “he commented.” Robert De Niro wandering the streets of New York. What Tom Hanks brought was much lighter, “he ends up saying.





Robert De Niro | Getty

Tom Hanks’ experience in ‘Big’

Years ago Tom Hanks spoke for ‘Film Comment‘where he explained how he dealt with this character: “We called him INSH: innocence and shyness. The two dominant traits of this guy … We rehearse more on’ Big ‘than on any movie he’s ever made, for about three weeks before we started , to the point of almost being numb. But in the long run it helped because once I’ve done it in so many different ways, you get rid of all their bad habits. “

