“It hurts us that he is leaving but it is already in history”

The elements of Cruz Azul revealed that after a defeat against Rayados they said goodbye to some elements including Orbelín.

Santi Giménez reveals the farewell that he had with Orbelín Pineda

By: Zaritzi Sosa NOV. 22. 2021

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

“Those who already know, there are many such as Orbelín who have to emigrate to Europe, it is a joy in our group but it hurts that players like him and others leave, they are already in history and we always have to look for the best individually” , he expressed.

The attacker of the Machine showed his face for the elimination in this playoff phase, after being the champions of the previous tournament, so I do not hesitate to classify as a failure what happened on the Azteca Stadium field.

“It was a very complicated tournament, I evaluate it as a failure because we did not have the personality of power in each game, we deserved more with this team, the quality that the players have, we could defend the title in the league and we could not, if Cruz Azul did not being a champion is a failure, even if you reach the final, even if you reach a semifinal if you are not a champion, it is a failure, “he commented.