Inter take Napoli undefeated in Serie A

Rome Italy. Napoli, with the Mexican Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano as a starter, they lose undefeated in the

A series

by falling 3-2 to the Italian champion Inter from Milan in a vibrant meeting.

Summary Puebla vs Chivas | Liga BBVA MX Repechage

The Inter With the victory, they are four points behind the Neapolitan team and Milan, who lost to co-leaders Fiorentina.

The goals of the Turkish Hakan Calhanoglu, the Croatian Ivan Perisic and the Argentine Lautaro Martínez allowed Inter to get closer to the lead and knock down a Napoli that was about to come back from 1-3, by forgiving two huge scoring chances in the eight minutes of added time.

It might interest you: OFFICIAL: Manchester United dismisses Ole Gunnar Solskjaer



Poland’s Piotr Zielinski had overtaken Napoli in the 18th minute, but a penalty converted by Calhanoglu, and a header from Ivan Perisic on the brink of halftime, allowed Inter to turn the scoreboard and go into the break 2-1.

The champion was confirmed fearsome in set pieces. Perisic headed a corner kick off Calhanoglu and Colombian David Ospina saved the ball when it had already passed the goal line.

Inter gets four points behind co-leaders Napoli and Milan

The reaction of Napoli was complicated by the injury of Nigerian Victor Osimhen, who retired due to a blow to the head, and Inter, in a counterattack launched by Argentine Joaquín Correa, who traveled more than 60 meters from the field, signed the 3-1 thanks to Lautaro, with an excellent low cross shot.

It might interest you: Real Madrid has a Sunday outing in Granada



It could be the final blow, but a marvel of goal from the Belgian Dries Mertens, with a right hand from outside the area, returned options to Napoli and opened a vibrant final stretch.

With Inter locked in their defensive half of the field, Napoli had two resounding scoring opportunities, without being able to take advantage of them.

Slovenian goalkeeper Samir Handanovic denied the equalizer to Portuguese Mario Rui, whose header was sent to the crossbar with a spectacular save.

And, in 98, Cameroonian midfielder Frank Zambo Anguissa dribbled past three rivals on the left wing and hit a perfect cross that Mertens finished high, despite hitting without marking, a few meters from the goal.

The Mexican attacker ‘Chucky’ Lozano The match began but left the exchange at minute 75 with Elmas entering his place.

With information from EFE