Inter Milan vs Napoli match summary (3-2)

Editorial Mediotiempo

Milano, Italy / 11.21.2021 13:04:10





The Chucky Lozano’s Napoli continues to lose strength in the leadership of Serie A and was now defeated by Inter Milan That puts the classification in Italy red hot. And all because the team where the Mexican forward plays did not know how to maintain its advantage in San Siro.

Napoli started on the right foot when Piotr Zielinski, of first intention, caught a pass from Lorenzo Insigne, in a counterattack that arose from a play where the Inter footballers complained of a foul in midfield. The referee ignored him and the play ended in a goal for 0-1.

The Chucky’s participation was very active from the first time when he had some heads up, including a break to Perisic that left him lying on the edge of the area. Lozano overflowed and sent a center to Osimhen, who finished on goal but deflected.

Lush too tried to try the goalkeeper’s reflexes Handanovic with a cross shot, but it failed to make a difference. What was done by Chucky enough and he left without a goal or assistance after 74 minutes of the game.

The archer Ospina was also a factor with saves when the defense failed, one in the first half and one more shot by Lautaro at the beginning of the second half.

This performance did not prevent the tie in a controversial move where midfielder Nicolo Barella slammed his shot into the hand of defender Koulibaly. The referee decided to review the play in the VAR and scored penalty in favor of Inter that was successful by Çalhanoglu to make it 1-1.

Napoli went to rest with a disadvantage, thanks to a corner kick where Perisic turned his head and although Ospina managed to get the ball out, it had crossed the goal line in the 2-1 of markedr.

All delusion for him Napoli concluded after a backlash that ended at the feet of Lautaro Martínez, who through a cross shot in the area, got the 3-1.

Dries Mertens got a great goal at the angle for the 3-2 which gave the impression that it could be a different result, but finally the painting directed by Luciano Spaletti ended up defeated and he was left with 32 points at the top of Serie A, already reached by Milan and stalked by Inter Milan.