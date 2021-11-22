If Carmelita Salinas recovers, she will not be able to return to work, doctors say

One of the news that shook the entertainment guild was revealed last Thursday, November 11, this because one of the most beloved actresses and faces of entertainment in Mexico is in serious health, and it is Carmen Salinas.



It was announced through various media that Carmelita Salinas was admitted to a hospital emergency because she suffered a brain hemorrhage, also known as a stroke.

In this sense, it is known that the producer also has some involuntary movements, in addition to the fact that Carmelita Salinas currently remains in intensive care and is connected to an artificial respirator.

It is known that the famous Carmen Salinas suffered a cerebral hemorrhage, which consists of the rupture of a blood vessel, almost always in an artery, which causes bleeding in and around the brain, which is the part of the central nervous system in the skull .



Brain hemorrhages differ according to their location and according to the severity of the damage, and at the moment Carmelita Salinas fans are still waiting for new details to be revealed regarding her state of health.

For more than a week, the famous former Mexican politician has been hospitalized, and unfortunately there has been no notable improvement in her health, as the famous woman continues in a coma.

Under this scenario, a newsletter was recently released by the doctors and Salinas family, where they announced that if she recovers, the famous woman will no longer be able to continue working.