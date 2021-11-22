‘I should never have killed Apollo Creed’: Sylvester Stallone – Zócalo Newspaper

<
Shows
| Stallone Confessions
Shows
By El Universal
3 hours ago
Dig Deeper Documentary on Rocky
The Universal.- Sylvester Stallone, performer and creator of “Rocky Balboa”, said in the documentary that accompanies the new version of Rocky iv, released on November 11 on digital platforms, which regrets deciding the death of the character of Apollo Creed.
“
I should never have killed him. It was silly. I thought I needed that kind of springboard to project the drama forward at powerful speed. We would have seen a different side.
“
He could have opened up to all these other things that we didn’t even know about, because now he would be in a wheelchair. And he would have been kind of a father figure, mentor, bro. It would have been really cool“Confessed Stallone
Today marks the 45th anniversary of the Premiere of Rocky 🎥🥊The epic of a boxer as a metaphor for the filmmaker who triumphs in Hollywood. Years later “Eye of the Tiger” would arrive, the rest is the least of it. Large Sylvester Stallone👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼pic.twitter.com/9VewQXcNPA
– 𝑱𝒆𝒂𝒏 𝑷𝒂𝒖𝒍 𝑳𝒆𝒓𝒐𝒖𝒙 (@JeanPaulLeroux) November 21, 2021
More about this section More in Shows