‘I should never have killed Apollo Creed’: Sylvester Stallone – Zócalo Newspaper

The Universal.- Sylvester Stallone, performer and creator of “Rocky Balboa”, said in the documentary that accompanies the new version of Rocky iv, released on November 11 on digital platforms, which regrets deciding the death of the character of Apollo Creed.

“ I should never have killed him. It was silly. I thought I needed that kind of springboard to project the drama forward at powerful speed. We would have seen a different side.

“ He could have opened up to all these other things that we didn’t even know about, because now he would be in a wheelchair. And he would have been kind of a father figure, mentor, bro. It would have been really cool“Confessed Stallone