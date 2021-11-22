I regret that Gignac went to the Olympics: Piojo Herrera

Since arriving in Mexico in 2015, no tournament like the Apertura 2021 had been so complex for André-Pierre Gignac, but not for that reason it will stop being fearsome in the Liguilla. After going to the Olympic Games -where he was injured-, the Frenchman became more discreet in the Liga MX because he helped Diente López to get the scoring title, however, Miguel Herrera assures that André “returned being Gignac” to Tigres.

“It seems that the injury he had did not leave him, but he ends in the best way, the leadership he has at the top is important, rivals respect him a lot, will enter the Liguilla very well. I have the Gignac that I wanted to have from Date 1 “, expressed the Louse in an interview with Mediotiempo.

“In Liguilla he will walk much better because he brings hungerIt brings desire, he already helped a teammate to be a scorer, now we all start from scratch and it no longer matters who scores the goal. “

For years, Herrera saw Gignac as a rival, but always convinced that he would love to have him on his team. Assuming the reins of the felines, fortunately for the Piojo the complications caused the Frenchman to make his debut with the Tigers until Day 8

“I suffered a lot (as a rival) and when I got here the first thing I wanted was to enjoy itI said: ‘Gignac is a very important player for the scheme I’m looking for.’ Unfortunately going to the Olympics and the injury he had (torn left leg) here did not allow him to be in the first games ”, he recalled.

“Yes I regretted (letting him go to Olympics) After France gave their final list, because in the end the only team that loaned players was us, they took about ten players from the coach. Being able to fight for the gold medal, they became a very weak team. “

Gignac, the only flashy thing from France in Tokyo

France was able to compete in the Olympics with figures like Kylian Mbappé, however, like Tokyo 2020 was not on FIFA Date, PSG did not give in to their striker and thus other French clubs denied footballers to coach Sylvain Ripoll.

“Florian and Gignac were the most important players, we regretted it there. I say: ‘Chin, if they had given their lists all before, around there I convinced them not to go because the team no longer looked strong’, but I had already agreed with them and backing down is not worth it, “confessed Herrera.

But that regret is a thing of the past for the Louse, who is deluded with the way of Gignac, because in the whole tournament he only scored three goals, but these were made in the final stretch of the campaign: one against Cruz Azul on Date 13, in addition to a double against Chivas on Matchday 16.

Are Tigres already looking for a replacement for Gignac?

On December 5th, Gignac will turn 36 years old, for which Herrera recognizes that he is very close to the moment when he will make a decision to stop playing; However, he is not looking for a replacement, as he assures that he sees it fully and still believes he can be at a good level when he turns 39.

“We are already thinking about it, there will come a natural moment in life of a footballer, today he is 35, 36, he has about two years left, maybe 39 … There will come a time when boredom, legs or the contract ends, we’ll think about what’s next, but As long as I see it as I see it every day, I will enjoy it to the fullest“he commented.

Without comparing or believing that the Diente López will be the new Gignac, the coach clarifies that the Uruguayan has already shown that he will make many more goals, in addition to the responsibility of preventing Carlos González from falling, who arrived with a goal scorer tag but has even been booed.

“The tribune has treated him a little badly (Carlos González), They are upset because he has had chances, but he always enters with good will, good attitude, I hope to keep it that way, it is my responsibility that the boy does not fallIt doesn’t matter what people say, “he added.

After playing their match of Matchday 17 on November 6, after which there was a FIFA Date and Repechage, the Tigers will return to activity this Thursday when visiting Santos on the First leg of the Quarterfinals of the Apertura 2021, to receive them on Sunday at the Volcano in a series in which they will seek to corroborate why they were the highest scoring team in the Regular Phase with 26 goals, although now possibly with a much higher scoring contribution from Gignac.