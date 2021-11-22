Hulu ranking in the United States: Top 10 of the most watched movies of today Sunday, November 21

Watching movies is something you are used to, because there is a huge offer on the market, both in cinemas and in streaming. In other words, you no longer have to scroll to find exactly what you are looking for: productions that break records and take everyone out of breath.

The news is that Hulu take a count to share what people are seeing in real time. The platform wants to position itself as a benchmark in the sector. Therefore, it has to its credit a very interesting offer, which we detail below.

Surely many of them you have already seen, but there will be others that may interest you, so get to it! Watch the 10 most wanted movies in the United States:

1. Pain and money

Miami, 1990s. Two bodybuilders (Mark Wahlberg & Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson) plan the kidnapping of a wealthy businessman. In the course of the operation they believe that they have killed their victim, but this is not the case. Once recovered, the businessman hires a private detective (Ed Harris) to locate his captors in order to get revenge on them.

2. Elf

One Christmas Eve, in an orphanage, a baby crawls into Santa’s sack of gifts and ends up in his workshop at the North Pole. Although he is adopted and educated there as an elf, as he grows up, he becomes three times larger than the inhabitants of the region. It seems clear that he will never fit into the elven world; what you need is to find your real family. With this intention, he travels to New York, where he will discover that life does not consist only of skating and eating sweets; so he feels out of place again. He manages, however, to find his father, Walter (James Caan), a publisher of children’s books addicted to work and money who is blacklisted by Santa Claus. Buddy also finds a new mother (Mary Steenburgen) and discovers that his ten-year-old half-brother (Daniel Tay) doesn’t believe in elves or Santa Claus or Christmas. In reality everyone seems to have forgotten the true meaning of Christmas.

3. Get Rich or Die Tryin ‘

An orphan boy, who has always lived on the streets, eventually becomes a powerful drug dealer, but unexpectedly decides to leave everything to succeed in the world of music.

Four. Jumanji: next level

On this occasion, the ‘players’ return to the game, but their characters have been exchanged with each other, which offers a curious roster: the same heroes with different appearances. But where are the rest of the people? Participants have only one option: to play this dangerous game one more time to find out what is really going on.

5. Norbit

Norbit (Eddie Murphy) hasn’t had an easy life. As a child he was abandoned at the door of a Chinese restaurant, which served as an orphanage, where he was raised by Mr. Wong (Eddie Murphy). Things get even worse when he is forced to marry Rasputia (Eddie Murphy), the evil and greedy queen of junk food. When Norbit can take no more and is about to give up, Kate (Thandie Newton), his great childhood love, reappears.

6. Zola

A waitress agrees to accompany an exotic dancer, her cheated boyfriend, and her mysterious domineering roommate on a road trip to Florida to seek their fortune at a fancy strip club.

7. Bad Boys for Life

The Miami Police Department and its elite AMMO team attempt to bring down Armando Armas, head of a drug cartel. Armando is a cold-blooded assassin with a vicious and polluting nature. He is engaged in cartel work and is sent by his mother, Isabel, to kill Mike.

8. Shrek

Long, long ago, in a far-off swamp lived an intractable ogre named Shrek. But suddenly, one day, his utter loneliness is interrupted by an invasion of surprising fairytale characters. There are little blind mice in his food, a huge and lousy wolf in his bed, three homeless pigs and many other incredible beings who have been deported from their kingdom by the evil Lord Farquaad. In order to save his land and himself, Shrek makes a pact with Farquaad and sets out on a journey to get the precious Princess Fiona to be the Lord’s bride. He is accompanied on such an important mission by a funny donkey, ready to do anything for Shrek. Everything except being quiet. Rescuing the princess from a falling in love dragon who breathes fire is going to be silly compared to what happens when the dark secret that the young woman kept is revealed.

9. The boys from the neighborhood

Surprising debut of the very young John Singleton – nominated for an Oscar for best director at only 21 years old – in a drama that tells the story of three childhood friends who live in a dangerous neighborhood in Los Angeles. All three will have to face difficult dilemmas to make their way in life.

10. The Croods: A New Era

After leaving their cave, the Croods meet their biggest threat since they left: another family named Betterman, who claim and prove to be better and evolved. Grug becomes suspicious of Betterman’s parents, Phil and Hope, as they secretly plan to separate their daughter Eep with her loving boyfriend Guy to make sure their daughter Dawn has a loving and intelligent partner to protect her.

Were you aware of the popularity of the movies that Hulu offers you?

There are more and more views on this platform and users do nothing more than give good reviews around the offer of cinematographic productions. What will be the surprises that Hulu has in store for the near future? What plans will there be for this year?

Stay tuned, we’ll find out soon.