Hugh Jackman has already chosen which actor he wants as the next Wolverine | Film and Television

Hugh jackman has made of Wolverine one of the most memorable characters in the film saga of X Men, setting the bar very high regarding what comic book fans expected of the iconic legion of superheroes. However, and although it may not seem like it from its appearance, the protagonist of The great showman he is getting older and that has given many Wolverine fans to think about the possibility that the Australian will not show his claws again.

With rumors through that Marvel Studios is already working on a new movie X Men, call The Mutants there have been few who have wondered if the interpreter will be in this new film and, if the answer is negative, wondering who would be the successor of Wolverine on the big screen.

It was then when reviewing some statements of the own Hugh jackman fans have noticed that he himself gave the answer some time ago in an interview for MTV, in which they asked him, precisely, about his generational change. “I don’t want to make it too easy for the producer to replace me …”, said the actor jokingly. “Besides, I’m sure they’re already talking about that and that some actor is already among the candidates (…) I’m sure that they are already talking about that, that they have already told an actor ‘Shhhh! Don’t say anything, but we want you later’ “, he dropped Hugh jackman without abandoning the comic tone.

Far from staying there, the actor dared to make his own bet, pointing to the one that he would welcome as a worthy successor to his role as Wolverine: “He sure is younger than me, I think Tom Hardy would be great.”, assured Hugh jackman in said interview. A more than remarkable proposal considering the enormous affection that the Australian has always shown for his character within the saga X Men.





Tom Hardy. / Getty Images / Photo by Max Mumby / Indigo / Getty Images

It is not the first major role for which the name of Tom hardy resonates strongly, as, the theory that he will be the next James bond as successor to Daniel Craig It has also been expanding for a while. Although to be the new Agent 007 there are more actors within the hype of candidates like Regé-Jean Page, the Duke of Hastings of The Bridgertons. At the moment, without news as to what will be the next project of Tom hardy (although it seems that he will not be short of work) what we do know is that he has just presented the first trailer of Venom: there will be carnage. Although, no matter what happens, it is certainly always good to have the cinematographic blessing of Hugh Jackman.